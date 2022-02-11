ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $939,349.82 and $6,157.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00288948 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00081917 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00103614 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003634 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.