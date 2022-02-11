Zacks Investment Research Upgrades StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StealthGas (GASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.