Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

MCFT opened at $28.17 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 61.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.