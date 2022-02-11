Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

EFC stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 38.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,870,000 after buying an additional 4,018,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 140.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 222,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 844.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

