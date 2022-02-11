Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Vaxxinity stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Vaxxinity has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaxxinity stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About Vaxxinity

