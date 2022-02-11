Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

