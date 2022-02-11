Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Strong Sell

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems conducts wireless operations through its majority-owned subsidiary, U.S. Cellular, which operates in a competitive market. Increasing costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing, wireless technology upgrades and spectrum licensing put pressure on its profitability. Volatile pricing movement, changes in roaming practices and constant churn are other concerns. The company is expected to be affected by amendments in the Universal Service Fund brought in by the Federal Communications Commission. The company has a huge debt burden, which limits its growth prospects. TDS is under pressure to meet its financial obligations. However, U.S. Cellular is making improvements in its high-performing network while TDS Telecom is making progress in its new fiber expansion markets.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

