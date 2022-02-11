Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Sell

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MLCO. Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

