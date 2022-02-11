Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of DT stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.23, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

