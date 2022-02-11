Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Conn’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $689.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 1,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

