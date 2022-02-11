Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to Strong Sell

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEP. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

BEP opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.