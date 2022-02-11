Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco by 119.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco by 22.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 790,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 144,037 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $33,091,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $5,531,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 447,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

