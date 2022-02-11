Zacks Investment Management Increases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its position in Life Storage by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $134.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

