Zacks Investment Management Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $95.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

