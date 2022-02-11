Zacks Investment Management Has $4.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

