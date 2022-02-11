Zacks Investment Management Buys 1,051 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,476,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,321,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $516.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.80, for a total value of $1,523,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

