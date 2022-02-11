Zacks Investment Management Acquires 509 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 45,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $6,583,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 154.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 154,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,499,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE opened at $185.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.