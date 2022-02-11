Zacks Investment Management Acquires 38,147 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,430,000 after buying an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,433,000 after buying an additional 313,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after buying an additional 262,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 2,951.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,695 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,447,576.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,470 shares of company stock valued at $96,531,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $35.10 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

