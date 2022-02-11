Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Twitter reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,312 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 48,091,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,000,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

