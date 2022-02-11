Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.35). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 68,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,220. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

