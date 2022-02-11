Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.35). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after buying an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 351,101 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 68,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,220. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.50.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.