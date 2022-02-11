Zacks: Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNG. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.95.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,238. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNG traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $173.28. The stock had a trading volume of 977,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,819. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.08 and a 200-day moving average of $219.28.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

