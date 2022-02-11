Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report sales of $20.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $41.22 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.38. 188,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,754. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,067,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after buying an additional 578,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,833,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.