Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kornit Digital posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.35 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,171,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

