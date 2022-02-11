Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to Post $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

