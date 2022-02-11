Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Announce -$1.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the lowest is ($1.37). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($4.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

NASDAQ:KOD traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.87. 584,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $167.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 262,259 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.76 per share, with a total value of $13,574,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,745,423. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

