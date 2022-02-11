Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.27. International Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,187 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,696,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,074,000 after purchasing an additional 828,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

