Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.62. Insight Enterprises posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $204,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $4,568,335 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,660,000.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. 9,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.47. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

