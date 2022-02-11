Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post $0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntsman.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

HUN stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,189,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

