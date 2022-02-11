Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Earnings of $9.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings of $9.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.94. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $5.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $34.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.29 to $34.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $34.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $36.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $166.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $141.79 and a 52-week high of $212.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

