Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post sales of $935.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.50 million and the lowest is $921.50 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

