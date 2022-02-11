Zacks: Analysts Expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. TotalEnergies reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.30. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($68.97) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($58.62) to €52.00 ($59.77) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,974,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,429,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,822,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 362,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

