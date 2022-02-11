Zacks: Analysts Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.31. Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surgery Partners.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of SGRY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

