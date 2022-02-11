Zacks: Analysts Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iStar.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iStar by 1,710.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 334,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 266.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 104,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iStar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth $1,671,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. iStar has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

