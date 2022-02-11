Zacks: Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. 479,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 385,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 90,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

