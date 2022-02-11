Zacks: Analysts Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.40). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

EQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $25,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equillium by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after buying an additional 273,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,955 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.26. Equillium has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $11.33.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

