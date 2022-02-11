Zacks: Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Xponance Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 310.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 95,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,201 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. 1,005,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

