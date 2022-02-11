Zacks: Analysts Expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to announce sales of $64.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.78 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $226.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $227.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $292.73 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $300.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.
Shares of ARIS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.89.
