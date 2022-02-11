Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 36,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,201.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

