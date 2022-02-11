Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.41). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 200.86% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCI. StockNews.com cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LCI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. 49,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $34.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 145,900 shares of company stock valued at $218,609 in the last 90 days. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lannett by 49.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.