Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post sales of $971.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.14 million and the highest is $976.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $895.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. 45,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

