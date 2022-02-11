Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

