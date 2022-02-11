Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. GoDaddy also posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

