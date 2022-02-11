Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to announce $181.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.10 million and the highest is $183.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $186.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $751.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $764.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 574,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.