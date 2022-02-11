Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after acquiring an additional 947,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Discovery by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

