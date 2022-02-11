Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cricut.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88. Cricut has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

In other Cricut news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 17,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,417,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,182,204 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cricut by 75.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,291,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.