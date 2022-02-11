XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $95.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $68.74 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

