WOWswap Price Reaches $7.61 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $96,717.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.61 or 0.00017914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.45 or 0.06831813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.34 or 1.00053390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006125 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.