Wolverine Trading LLC Invests $138,000 in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,591,000.
Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
