WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Trading Down 1.4%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 1,044 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.36.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.