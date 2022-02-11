Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Sells $20,963.44 in Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Christopher David West sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $20,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $67.69 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after buying an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

