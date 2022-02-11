Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Sells $20,963.44 in Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Christopher David West sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $20,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $67.69 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after buying an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.